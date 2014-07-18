The Loar Introduces the LH-204 Brownstone

You don't have to go down to the crossroads to get vintage-style blues sound any longer.

The new LH-204 Brownstone from The Loar delivers a dark and meaty tone that's perfect for the blues.

Based on the award winning LH-204, the Brownstone has a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back, sides and neck and a rosewood fretboard in a classic pre-war body style. The body is finished with a brown satin finish and a vintage-style bound soundhole.

The low-key headstock design is a simple gold logo decal that gives a nod to the guitar's rootsy heritage.

With a 1-11/16” bone nut, 25.4” scale and comfortable C profile neck, the tone and vibe of the LH-204 drip with the blues style that many consider to be the foundation of all guitar music since.

The Brownstone is available in brown satin finish with an ivoroid bound soundhole. It comes with The Loar's industry-leading lifetime warranty.

the LH-204 is available at a street price of $449.99

Play it at booth 1224 at the Summer NAMM show and check out the entire line of The Loar archtops, flattops and mandolins at

http://www.theloar.com/