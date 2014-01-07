LP to Hit The Road With Kodaline Beginning February 8

Celebrated singer/songwriter/performer and ukulele player LP has just announced that she will hit the road with Irish rock band Kodaline for a winter tour, which kicks off on February 8th in Toronto and wraps up at Chicago's Bottom Lounge on March 7th. Click here to view a message from LP.
LP is sure to reveal new tunes she has completed for her highly anticipated full-length debut album, which will be released next year. In April 2012, the Los Angeles-based artist released her debut EP for Warner Bros Records, a CD + DVD package titled Into The Wild: Live At EastWest Studios, which received rapturous reviews.
Here's a song off that release, "Into The Wild," which might sound familiar. It was featured in a Citibank national TV ad campaign.
LP's tour dates with Kodaline are as follows:
- 02/08 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
- 02/09 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa
- 02/10 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa
- 02/12 New York, NY Webster Hall
- 02/13 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live - Downstairs
- 02/14 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
- 02/15 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
- 02/17 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
- 02/18 Nashville, TN Exit In
- 02/20 Austin, TX The Parish
- 02/21 Dallas, TX House of Blues - Cambridge Room
- 02/25 San Diego, CA Casbah
- 02/26 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
- 02/27 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
- 03/02 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
- 03/03 Kansas City, MO Record Bar
- 03/04 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry
- 03/06 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
- 03/07 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
Find out more at www.IamLP.com