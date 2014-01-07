LP to Hit The Road With Kodaline Beginning February 8

Celebrated singer/songwriter/performer and ukulele player LP has just announced that she will hit the road with Irish rock band Kodaline for a winter tour, which kicks off on February 8th in Toronto and wraps up at Chicago's Bottom Lounge on March 7th. Click here to view a message from LP.

LP is sure to reveal new tunes she has completed for her highly anticipated full-length debut album, which will be released next year. In April 2012, the Los Angeles-based artist released her debut EP for Warner Bros Records, a CD + DVD package titled Into The Wild: Live At EastWest Studios, which received rapturous reviews.

Here's a song off that release, "Into The Wild," which might sound familiar. It was featured in a Citibank national TV ad campaign.

LP's tour dates with Kodaline are as follows:

02/08 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/09 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa

02/10 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa

02/12 New York, NY Webster Hall

02/13 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live - Downstairs

02/14 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

02/15 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

02/17 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

02/18 Nashville, TN Exit In

02/20 Austin, TX The Parish

02/21 Dallas, TX House of Blues - Cambridge Room

02/25 San Diego, CA Casbah

02/26 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

02/27 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

03/02 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

03/03 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

03/04 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

03/06 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

03/07 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

Find out more at www.IamLP.com