Maria Taylor Releases 'Something About Knowing' Today via Saddle Creek

Maria Taylor, has released her new album, Something About Knowing, today via Saddle Creek. While Maria has already gained widespread recognition as one-half of the dream-pop duo Azure Ray, released four solo albums and an EP and collaborated with esteemed musicians including Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes), Michael Stipe (R.E.M.), Jim Eno (Spoon) and Moby, her prolific career has only scratched the surface of what the Alabama-based artist has to say.

Her first release after becoming a mother, the aptly titled Something About Knowing, is the critically acclaimed artist's most assured record yet - celebrating her folk, pop and electronic lineages with the casual grace and confident ease that comes with parenthood. This maturity was evident to The Wall Street Journal who proclaimed, "After dabbling over the years in folk, indie-pop and rock 'n' roll, Maria Taylor combines them into a unified whole on her new album."

After putting out two albums with Azure Ray (with co-vocalist Orenda Fink), and lending her voice, piano and drumming skills on numerous Bright Eyes records, most notably the gold-certified, "I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning," as well touring with the band as their drummer, Maria announced her solo career in 2005 - a new adventure that would allow her to explore a new earthy sensibility and transcendent synthetic soundscapes with renowned artists such as Jim Eno (Spoon), Michael Stipe (R.E.M.), Moby, Doug Easley (Cat Power, Pavement), David Barbe (Sugar, Drive-By Truckers, Son Volt) Crooked Fingers, as well as continuing to collaborate with Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes).

Her songs have been featured on Unforgettable, Suburgatory, Private Practice, Bones, Grey's Anatomy (one episode was named after her song), Greek and One Tree Hill. As a performer, she's shared the stage with such respected and diverse artists as Midlake, Ben Lee, Jimmy Eat World, Josh Rouse, Joshua Radin, Jason Isbell and most recently, Jim James (My Morning Jacket).

Something About Knowing's spirit of "coming home with confidence" extends from Maria's personal and artistic peacefulness to the team she picked to surround herself with while making this album. She enlisted producer Mike Mogis, an essential creative foil on her first two records. Her brother Macey Taylor played bass on every song as well as keyboards and piano. And her old high school music pal Brad Armstrong co-wrote, played on, and recorded two tracks in his garage.

"There we were back in his garage, only now we both had kids running around, it was really special," Maria says. Longtime friend and collaborator Andy LeMaster mixed these two songs. Additionally, Maria recorded the track "This Is It" with Lester Nuby, and Daniel Farris-two trusted companions she worked with on her last two records-at home in Birmingham, Alabama. The end result is an album that feels like a warm family reunion of eclectic but beloved characters bonded by a musical bloodline.

"This record has the spirit of 'This is how I feel now, and these are all the elements that brought me here,'" Maria explains. "I listened to my previous records and went in the studio wanting to take the best elements of each of them...I feel like I really conquered someth

ing on this one."

Stream the full album on MSN Music's Listening Booth here: http://on-msn.com/11hgF2Z. Purchase the album on iTunes here: http://bit.ly/1coRmUR. Digital, CD and Vinyl editions are also available through the Saddle Creek store: http://bit.ly/1coSc3J.

Tracklisting:

01. Folk Song Melody

02. Up All Night

03. Tunnel Vision

04. Sum of Our Lives

05. You've Got a Way with the Light

06. Something About Knowing

07. This Is It

08. Broken Objects

09. Saturday in June

10. A Lullaby for You

Find out more at http://www.mariataylormusic.com