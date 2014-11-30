Discover “180 Years Of Music Tradition”

Have you tried out Martin’s “180 Years of Music Tradition?”

It’s an interactive tool for music enthusiasts that highlights Martin’s vast musical influence.

Users can click and zoom through a variety of artists and see how Martin Guitar was essential in creating history’s most influential sounds.

Genres include Blues, Contemporary Jazz, Gospel, Rock ‘n Roll, Western Swing, Folk and many more.

By clicking on an artist, a pop-up box will appear with a brief history and Spotify playlist.

“180 Years of Music Tradition” is a unique and interactive way to show how music is the result of one generation influencing another. To use the “180 Years of Music Tradition,” click here.