Metropolitan Museum of Art Martin Exhibit

Thirty-five rare guitars that illustrate the early history of the instrument in America are on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Drawn from the Museum’s own holdings as well as from the Martin Guitar Museum in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and several private collections, Early American Guitars: The Instruments of C. F. Martin will trace the birth of the American guitar by shedding light on the contributions of Christian Frederick Martin.

The exhibition opened on January 14, 2014 and will run until December 7, 2014.

Additionally, a new hardcover book available through Martin Guitar,Inventing the American Guitar, describes, in detail, the remarkable transformation and evolution of early American guitar design.

Find out more here: http://www.metmuseum.org/en/exhibitions/listings/2014/early-guitars