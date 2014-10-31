‘Once The Musical’ Comes To Australia

The Tony Award-Winning Broadway hit ‘Once’ finally reaches Australia.

The musical is a story of a Guy who gave up on music and love and the Girl who inspired him to dream again.

The show opened at Melbourne’s Princess Theater on October 4th to rave reviews! For dates on the Australian show, click here.

The Australian opening night comes after it was announced that ‘Once’ on Broadway would perform their final show on January 4th, 2015, after an impressive three year run.

‘Once’ will also close out their successful London run at the Phoenix Theater on March 21st, 2015. To find tickets for the Broadway show click here. For tickets for the London show, click here.

Martin Guitar and Martin Strings are the official guitar and string sponsors of ‘Once’ on Broadway, London, Melbourne, and their United States traveling tour.

For more information on ‘Once,’ click here.