Video: The 2014 Martin Road Series of Acoustic Guitars

In this video, Martin Guitars' senior artist relations manager, Chris Thomas, gives you the details on the new editions to the Martin Road Series. They include the DRSGT, 000RSGT and the D-15M Burst.

The DRSGT and 000RSGT feature 14-fret neck-to-body construction with polished gloss Sitka spruce tops.

Both models feature solid sapele back and sides and necks carved from "sipo," a close relative of mahogany. These newly evolved models emulate the appearance, integrity and tone of the Martin Style 18 models.

Each model also comes equipped with Fishman sonitone electronics with USB. The USB port allows for easy plug and play with today’s computer-based recording packages.

Find out more at martinguitar.com.