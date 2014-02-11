Video: Martin's 2014 Retro Series

Take an extended look into the 2014 Martin Retro Series: the 000-18E Retro and the D-35E Retro.

Martin’s groundbreaking Retro Series represents the most significant advancement of our era in amplified acoustic sound, capturing the stylistic and sonic elements of iconic classic Martin guitars.

The series will welcome two new editions, the 000-18E and the D-35E, which will both enthrall guitarists with the seamless intersection of beautiful historical detail and Martin’s unique forward-thinking technology.

