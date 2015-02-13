Metal Gone Soft: Five Acoustic Metal Love Songs –Video

As we’re sure you’re aware, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

What better way of getting in the spirit then hearing your favorite hard rock crooners bare their affection?

That’s why we’ve gathered five excellent clips of metal artists going acoustic in the name of love.

Whether you love or hate V-Day, you’re sure to enjoy these videos!

Paul Gilbert “We All Dream of Love”

Here’s Paul Gilbert with a gorgeous sounding (and looking) Taylor acoustic.

He sings “We All Dream of Love,” the last track on his 2005 release, Space Ship One.

We all know Gilbert possesses those lighting-fast chops, but it’s great to see him flex his songwriter abilities too.

What do you think of this tune?

James Hetfield “Nothing Else Matters”

What’s better for Valentine’s Day than a classic Metallica ballad?

James Hetfield wrote “Nothing Else Matters” over two decades ago for his girlfriend at the time.

The song was not meant to be released, and was only considered for a Metallica album after drummer Lars Ulrich heard it.

The song was released in 1992 as the third single from the band’s self-titled album.

The song peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Track, and remains a standard in the Metallica repertoire.

Kiss “Love Her All I Can”

Another band perfect for V-Day – KISS!

Here they tackle a killer acoustic version of “Love Her All I Can,” on what appears to be a cruise ship. Sounds fun, right?!

The song is featured on Dressed to Kill, the band’s third studio album released in 1975.

It was written by Paul Stanley, who also sings the lead vocal on the recording.

Judas Priest “Worth Fighting For”

Up next we have Judas Priest with “Worth Fighting For.”

Rob Halford and co. deliver a fantastic acoustic version of this track, which you can hear on the band’s 2005 LP Angel of Retribution.

For those of you who might be anti-Valentine’s Day this year, then this song is for you.

“The inspiration comes from the desert Southwest, from Arizona,” Halford explains. “A great place to experience the isolation and the loneliness of the desert. That’s the kind of message in this forlorn song about lost love.”

Mötley Crüe “Without You”

Ah, Mötley Crüe. The kings of debauchery, glam, excess, and of course – love!

Here they deliver an acoustic rendition of their classic power ballad, “Without You.”

The track is featured on their 1989 album, Dr. Feelgood.

Released as the album's third single in 1990, "Without You" reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the United States.

Within the liner notes of Dr. Feelgood, the song is said to be about the relationship between Tommy Lee's and Heather Locklear.