Michael Sackler-Berner's "Shimmer and Shine" — Video

Fans of acoustic pop worldwide can check out the premiere of singer/songwriter/guitarist Michael Sackler-Berner's beautiful new video "Shimmer And Shine."

The intimate, stripped-down gem is the a-side of the second release in the series of digital 45s (with both a- and b-sides), which culminate in Michael Sackler-Berner's double EP release due out February 11th, 2015.

This song in particular has a lovely, positive and inspirational message and some sweet arpeggiated guitar. Sackler-Berner's vocals have a velvety natural grit that fit this song's spirit to a T. Nice.

Michael Sackler-Berner's upcoming double EP release features production contributions by esteemed musician Marshall Crenshaw, Grammy-winning producer Stewart Lerman (Elvis Costello, David Byrne, Sufjan Stevens) and Oscar-winning producer Leo Sidran ("The Motorcycle Diaries"), as well as musical contributions from David Mansfield (Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Bruce Hornsby And The Range) and Andy Burton (John Mayer).

New York singer/songwriter/guitarist Michael Sackler-Berner has had music featured in such hit television shows as "Sons Of Anarchy," "Law And Order" and "Nurse Jackie." He has played and recorded with such musical greats as Jim Keltner (George Harrison, John Lennon, Traveling Wilburys), Reggie McBride (Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Rod Stewart) and Val McCallum (Jackson Browne, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt). Michael Sackler-Berner is also the frontman and rhythm guitarist for the popular, not-so-side project, The Slim Kings, featuring Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel).

Find out more at http://www.msbrecords.com