NAMM 2015: Martin Guitar Unveils New Martin Strings Line

C. F. Martin & Co. will unveil their newly revamped Martin Strings line at the 2015 Winter NAMM Trade Show in Anaheim, Jan. 22-25, 2015.

The improvements to Martin’s string products will boast new stay-fresh packaging and eye-catching design for all 8 major acoustic string product lines.

The company is also announcing a new in-house proprietary treatment for their SP Lifespan Acoustic Strings that delivers the longest possible string life without sacrificing tone or natural feel.

All acoustic string packages have been redesigned to showcase a more elegant design, featuring a unique color for each product family, such as SP Lifespan Strings in red and SP Strings in blue.

Each package will also feature color-coded corners for quick gauge identification. In addition, Martin will be packaging the strings in individual envelopes inside flow wrap pouches to keep the strings fresh longer.

Martin engineered a new proprietary treatment process for the Lifespan family to improve the consistency and compatibility of the treatment with their string wire. Martin players can expect their updated strings to feature a rich natural tone with improved long life – developed by the craftsmen stationed at the Nazareth, PA factory. Martin Artist Craig Thatcher will demonstrate the new high quality Lifespan Strings during NAMM.

Joining the Martin Strings family and being featured at NAMM is an addition to the Retro product line called “LJ’s Choice.” The set has been named for Laurence Juber, a two-time Grammy award winner and Martin Signature Artist, and will feature a custom medium light gauge developed with the artist. Retro strings are crafted from a nickel copper blend that brings out the true sound of your guitar.

Find out more at www.martinguitar.com