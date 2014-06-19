Nashville’s NEULORE Announce Tour with Ingrid Michaelson

Nashville modern folk band NEULORE – led by the songwriting duo of Adam Agin and William T. Cook – continue their US tour through July and into August opening for Ingrid Michaelson.

Earlier this year, the duo signed with Los Angeles indie Chop Shop Records (distributed by Island Records) and will release their full length debut Animal Evolve in the fall.

In May, NEULORE embarked on the Communion Music Tour and headlining dates to support the first single, “Shadow of a Man.”

The songs has been featured in several TV shows such as ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Watch a live acoustic video of “Shadow of a Man” filmed for the blog Pancakes & Whiskey:

Adam Agin and William T. Cook met in 2008 and soon after began their musical collaboration with the release of the EP Apples & Eve (2010). Rather than writing individual songs, NEULORE explores central themes throughout their projects.

Tour Dates:

7/27 Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival*

7/29 Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theater*

7/30 NYC @ Summerstage NYC*

8/1 Portland, ME @ State Theatre*

8/3 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues*

8/5 Louisville, KY @ Headliners*

8/6 Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre (Egyptiam ROom)*

8/8 Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC @ Grinder's*

8/10 Des Moines, IA @ Nitefall on the River*

8/12 Omaha, NE @ Sokol Audtiroium*

8/13 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

* = opening for Ingrid Michaelson

Find out more at neulore.com.