NEEDTOBREATHE Gears Up to Release ‘Rivers In The Wasteland’

NEEDTOBREATHE is gearing up for the release of their new album Rivers In the Wasteland, out next Tuesday April 15th on Atlantic Records.

In support, the band will bring their captivating live show to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 18th and will return to the Late Show with David Letterman on April 23 to perform new single "The Heart."

In addition to making their Grand Ole Opry debut on April 19, NEEDTOBREATHE will kick off a North American headlining tour on May 1st that will see them visit some of the country's most notable venues and perform at summer festivals such as the Hangout Music Festival and Suburbia Music Festival. Tour dates are listed below.

Watch the music official video released for “The Heart”:

Rivers In the Wasteland is the follow up to The Reckoning, a collection of timeless American rock and roll that caught the attention of many including NPR, Elle, USA Today and The New York Times who simply said "this gifted band makes anthemic Southern rock" and Entertainment Weekly who applauds the bands "arena muscle" and "porch-pickin' country ... sharp enough to inspire both lighter waving and moonshine chugging."

Tour Dates:

5/1/14 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO *

5/2/14 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK *

5/3-4/14 - Suburbia Music Festival - Plano, TX

5/5/14 - Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ *

5/6/14 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA *

5/7/14 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA *

5/9/14 - The Neptune - Seattle, WA *

5/10/14 - The Neptune - Seattle, WA *

5/11/14 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC *

5/14/14 - The Fillmore - Denver, CO *

5/15/14 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO *

5/16-18/14 - Hangout Festival - Gulf Shores, AL *

5/31/14 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA *

6/1/14 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA *

6/3/14 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *

6/5/14 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH *

6/6/14 - Murat Theatre - Indianapolis, IN *

6/8/14 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI *

6/10/14 - Simon Estes - Des Moines, IA *

6/12/14 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN *

6/13/14 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO *

6/14/14 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL *

6/15/14 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL *

6/17/14 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY *

6/19/14 - Danforth Theatre - Toronto, ON

6/20/14 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI *

6/21/14 - Meijer Gardens - Grand Rapids, MI *

* With Foy Vance

Keep up with the band at needtobreathe.com.