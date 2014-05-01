Old Crow Medicine Show Announce July 1 Release of ‘Remedy’

Old Crow Medicine Show has announced their upcoming new album Remedy, due out July 1 via ATO Records.

Ten years after the massive success of folk anthem “Wagon Wheel,” which started as a track on a Bob Dylan work tape later finished by fiddler/band leader Ketch Secor, Remedy features a new Dylan/Old Crow penned collaboration on the new track “Sweet Amarillo.”

The album also features the return of producer Ted Hutt (Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, Gaslight Anthem), who produced 2012’s Carry Me Back.

Long before the resurgence of folk and roots rock, Old Crow Medicine Show was performing their fiery style of amped up old-time music, cultivating a fan base who thrive on the band’s energetic performances.

“This is country music for people who think country music needs a whoopin’” says Secor, who adds, “Country music that knows how deep its roots run – from the dirtiest blues to the folkiest folk, the songwriters, the crooners and the Outlaws, to the Opry stage; it's all here.”

Watch the Remedy album teaser:

In support of their upcoming release, the band has announced their biggest headlining tour ever with stops including Red Rocks, The Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (Atlanta), The Philadelphia Folk Festival and London’s The Roundhouse.

Opening acts for the tour include folk duo Shovels & Rope, Hurray For The Riff Raff, and Parker Millsap who will be opening all of the band’s UK dates. For a complete list of tour dates see below.

"Sweet Amarillo," the debut single is available now at all digital retailers, including iTunes and Spotify. The album can pre-ordered at iTunes, Amazon and on the band's website.

Tour Dates:

5/22 Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

5/23 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

5/24 Evans, GA @ Banjo-B-Que Music Festival

5/25 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/29 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

5/30 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Music Festival (supporting The Avett Brothers)

5/31 Saginaw, MI @ FirstMerit Bank Event Park

6/01 Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

6/28 Owensboro, KY @ ROMP Music Festival

7/01 Nashville, TN on the Grand Ole Opry @ Grand Ole Opry House

7/04 St. Paul, MN on A Prairie Home Companion @ Macalester College

7/05 St. Paul, MN on A Prairie Home Companion @ Macalester College

7/10 Tulsa, OK @ The Brady Theatre

7/11 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

7/12 Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Amphitheatre (with Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Wheeler Bros.)

7/14 Amarillo, TX @ Civic Center Auditorium

7/16 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Carolina Chocolate Drops)

7/17 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater (with Caroline Chocolate Drops)

7/18 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House (with Hurray for the Riff Raff)

7/19 Cincinnati, OH @ Buckle Up Festival

7/26 Charleston, WV @ Appalachian Power Park

7/29 Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

7/31 Toronto, ON CANADA @ Echo Beach (with Matt Andersen/Del Barber)

8/01 Montreal, QC, CANADA @ Osheaga Festival

8/03 Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery

8/14 Harrisonburg, VA @ Rockingham County Fair

8/15 Schwenksville, PA @ Philadelphia Folk Festival

8/16 Cockeysville, MD @ Hot August Music Festival

8/17 Richmond, VA @ Maymont Park8/20 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheatre (with Shovels & Rope)

8/21 Charlotte, NC @ Uptown Amphitheatre (with Shovels & Rope)

8/22 Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (with Shovels & Rope)

8/23 Nashville, TN @ The Woods at Fontanel (with Shovels & Rope)

9/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theater

9/20 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9/24 Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

9/26 Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/19 Manchester, ENGLAND @ The Ritz

10/20 Dublin, IRELAND @ Vicar Street

10/21 Belfast, NORTHERN IRELAND @ Mandela Hall

10/22 Glasgow, SCOTLAND @ O2 ABC

10/24 London, ENGLAND @ The Roundhouse

10/26 Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS @ Paradiso

Find out more at crowmedicine.com.