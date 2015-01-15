Platinum Rush Video Blog #11 — Traveling, Broke and Out of Gas

Traveling, Broke and Out Of Gas.

That's not only their current state of affairs, that's their name!

I caught up with this self-effacing, yet talented, band in Lexington, Ky.

What stood out to me was that despite their clarity on how hard it is to sustain yourself "out there." they see above the struggle.

And what they see is experience and how that experience transforms into fresh inspiration.

The results are in their songs and that's enough fuel to keep them going, discovering and perhaps one day changing their name to "Traveling, Earning a Living and Filling The Tank.

Watch below and check them out at Travelingbroke.com

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.