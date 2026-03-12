“It was just unbelievable. I’ve literally never heard anything like it my whole life”: Jacob Collier on what happened when he gave his 5-string acoustic to Julian Lage and Chris Martin

News
By published

Collier has ushered in a five-string revolution and a few big names are already on board…

Jacob Collier and Julian Lage
(Image credit: Taylor / Getty Images)

Jacob Collier’s five-string revolution is still in its infancy, but it seems the Grammy-winning multi-instrument’s unique approach to playing guitar is attracting some big-name admirers.

Over the past few years, Collier has partnered with both Strandberg and Taylor for a growing collection of signature guitars, which have one thing in common: they only have five strings, joined together by a unique symmetrical open tuning that Jacob fashioned himself.

Article continues below

“I really believe in this as an access point for people who love guitar music but don't necessarily relate to or identify with being a usual six-string guitar player,” Collier says of his signatures.

“The thing I love so much about this is handing it to people who maybe aren't guitarists, but who are musicians, and watching them light up and being like, ‘Oh, it's as simple as that.’

“I think I'm most excited about that. I want to see other people's solutions to musical opportunities with this tuning,” he continues. “Because I've got mine, but I'll never forget how I handed this guitar to Julian Lage. He was like, ‘What's going on with that? That's five strings?’ And I said, ‘Julian, I'd love to hear what you could do with it.’ And it was just unbelievable.

“I was so confounded. His musical brain is insane. He didn't even ask or investigate what the tuning was. He just started playing, heard it, and I just watched his eyes widen. He was solving the problems in his brain and figuring out how to find his way around. I've literally never heard anything like it my whole life.”

Lage is one of the many players who have all given the five-string setup a go. As Collier reveals to Guitar World, he also once gave his guitar to Irish folk hero Wallace Bird and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Jacob Collier Gave Me a 5-String Guitar Lesson - YouTube Jacob Collier Gave Me a 5-String Guitar Lesson - YouTube
Watch On

“I remember handing it to Chris Martin,” he adds. “And actually, Chris got it immediately, because he tunes his guitar essentially to this tuning. So, all that kind of stuff, he's so comfortable with. He picked up on it immediately.”

It is the five-string’s ability to force players to explore new ways of approaching the instrument that makes it so appealing and successful. And that’s exactly what Collier was hoping to achieve. It’s a new access point begging to be personalized.

“I'm excited to put it in the hands of kids who are learning,” he notes. “And I also think there are people who've been playing guitars for many, many, many years, but who want a different access point – a different tuning system – to wrap their head around. It’s exciting.”

Last year, Collier gave Guitar World an in-depth lesson on his five-string guitar, during which he discussed his biggest influences, his go-to chord shapes, and his arrangement of the BeatlesNorwegian Wood.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.

When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.