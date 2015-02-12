Platinum Rush Video Blog #13 — Cody Brooks

When someone says "you have to see this guy" and that someone is Ken Coomer, former Wilco drummer and current hot producer in Nashville, you listen.

Expecting a lot and hearing/seeing twice as much, though, is a whole different story.

Meet Cody Brooks. In a sea of fish, he is a shark (albeit a friendly one).

After a warm handshake and a thoughtful conversation, Cody erupted in a jaw dropping intimate performance. Why jaw-dropping? In addition to the intensity of Brooks' guitar playing and singing, you realize he's not trying to write a hit. Not trying to "get a deal." He's not trying to make you like him.

He's just playing and singing out of an absolute need to release the world inside him. And that might just accidentally result in all the things he's not specifically "trying" for.

To me, it's refreshing.

