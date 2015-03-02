Platinum Rush Video Blog #14 — Maia Davies

I interviewed Maia Davies of Ladies Of The Canyon, an all-female band that are no strangers to hard livin', long drives and a life in music.

Maia and I bonded on lessons learned on the road to success and more importantly perhaps, happiness.

One of the most appealing things to me is their genuine old-school musicality combined with their modern media savvy.

Find out more about Maia and the rest of the and at http://www.ladiesofthecanyon.com/

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.