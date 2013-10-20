Review: Roland AC-40 Acoustic Chorus Guitar Amplifier

In the following video, reviewer Justin Horenstein demos the Roland AC-40. This is a compact acoustic amp that’s super lightweight at less than 12 lbs. It has dual 6.5 inch speakers for stereo and a tilt stand to angle the amp upwards. The amp has two channels, each with their own independent EQ, reverb, and chorus controls. Channel 1 has a dedicated GUITAR input, and Channel 2 has a MIC/LINE input for another acoustic guitar or mic for vocals.

The amp also has a master volume and anti-feedback switch that gets rid of unwanted noise. On the back panel, there’s a headphone jack, an AUX input to plug into a music player for jamming along, and a LINE OUT for plugging into larger PA systems. Finally, there’s a footswitch jack for using the Boss FS5U or FS6U to control the chorus and reverb.

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more. More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com