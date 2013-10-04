Review: Ultrasound CP-100 100 Watt 1x8 Compact Acoustic Amplifier

In this video, reviewer Justin Horenstein demonstrates the Ultrasound CP-100 Acoustic Amplifier.

This is an amp specifically built for acoustic instruments such as guitar, mandolin, fiddle and even vocals. It has a single 8’’ speaker and 100 watts of power. It’s made to be transparent, so it won’t add color to the tone of your acoustic instrument.

The CP-100 boasts two channels, each with 1/4’’ and XLR inputs. While both channels have their own volume, bass, and treble controls, channel two has a notch filter and shape control to dial in a more specific sound.

Other features include digital effects assignable to either or both channels, line out, direct out, CD/tape input, and an FX loop to allow for more complex signal chains.

Here Horenstein runs through the features and plays through several of the internal effects.

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com