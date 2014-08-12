Review: Wise Girl’s Acoustic EP ‘Sing Me To Sleep’

Behind their sassy, wisecracking exterior, NYC’s Wise Girl hide a enchanting acoustic-y heart.

And it’s this side of the coin that we see with their latest EP, Sing Me to Sleep.

Consisting of a trio of smartly written songs with sad but hopeful lyrics and velvety vocals, Abby Weitz leads the band to delicately delightful places.

The EP kicks off with “Don’t Go.” Chimes add to the guitar accompaniment that drives the song forward. With spot-on harmonies and clear-toned acoustic guitar, the track delivers its message of longing.

Next up is “Just Won’t Do,” a strummy, swingy song that admits to defeat in love, but in a positive upbeat way. How? You’ll have to listen to find out!

My favorite is the title track, “Sing Me To Sleep.” Infectious! The strong chorus is relatable, singable and conjures up that nurturing, safe place we all dream of. The lovely melody matches this sentiment. Dig it all around.

Formed in 2010, Wise Girl is the brainchild of Weitz (vocals, guitar). Drummer Harry Keithline, guitarist Tim Basom and bassist Paul Taite round out the group’s current roster. The band’s unique direction is the product of Weitz’s individual view on the music making process.

Weitz, described as “a female Rivers Cuomo” (Electric Feast), deems no topic taboo while transferring her feelings into song. Weitz notes that present and past relationships inspired many of album’s tracks. This is reflected in the storytelling and honesty of the lyrics, creating a song-by-song memoir.

Wise Girl is known for their energetic and quirky live performances. The band has graced the stage of numerous legendary New York venues such as The Knitting Factory, Mercury Lounge, Piano’s and The Greene Space (WNYC’s performance stage).

Wise Girl has also appeared on numerous famed media sources to include: Modern Drummer, Beta TV, Playboy Radio and many more. "[Wise Girl] is the perfect musical combination of poppy melodies, rocking guitars, and fun, quirky songwriting," says Bella Online.

Check out the Sing Me To Sleep EP and find out more at http://www.wisegirlmusic.com/