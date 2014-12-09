Richie Sambora Performs “Happy Xmas/War Is Over” with Orianthi and Children’s Choir

Richie Sambora is spreading the peaceful spirit of the holiday season with a moving rendition of the John Lennon classic “Happy Xmas/War Is Over.”

Richie delivers blues-y vocals and trades guitar lines with Australian guitar powerhouse Orianthi, all backed by the sweet sound of the School of Rock LA children’s choir.

The performance aired on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family yesterday.

Richie initially chose this song to sing during his scheduled performance at The 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. The children came over to Richie’s house to have lunch and rehearse. Sitting together on the floor of Richie’s living room, he spoke to them about the important meaning of the lyrics.

Moved by how beautiful the children sounded, Richie knew this performance would be special. After waiting all day for the relentless rain to let up, the Parade was forced to cancel all of the music performances. Of course there was much disappointment amongst the children, but Richie promised them that they would have the opportunity to perform it together.

The Hallmark Channel proved to be the perfect home for the performance yesterday, and the children finally got the chance to sing the song that they had been working so hard on:

You can also watch the duo’s interview on Home & Family:

In addition to Richie’s appearance on Home & Family, he will also be appearing on The 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade as he accepts the first-ever “Stars Give Back” Award, recognizing him for his outstanding service to the community at large and for his ongoing support of the Parade. The Parade premieres December 10th on the Hallmark Channel and then airs on 375 stations nationwide later in December. (Check your local listings.) Also throughout December, tune intoPublic Television to watch Richie’s Front & Center special honoring his friend and mentor Les Paul, filmed at The Iridium in NYC. For local listings, please visit richiesambora.com.