Rick Springfield to Release 'Stripped Down' CD/DVD on February 24

Loud & Proud Records is proud to announce the release of Stripped Down, a new CD/DVD set from Grammy® Award winning artist Rick Springfield on February 24, 2015 (track listing below).

For the last two years, Springfield has been treating fans to a special ongoing series of intimate solo performances of his vast repertoire, telling stories, explaining lyrics and generally connecting with his always-loyal fan base.

This CD/DVD set features highlights from those performances with compelling video on the DVD as well as a new song, the clever "If Wishes Were Fishes”, plus 14 Springfield songs recorded live, including dynamic covers of the classics "Oh Well," "Rollin' & Tumblin'" and "Baby Blue.”

Springfield says, “I am pretty excited for Loud & Proud Records’ CD/DVD release of Stripped Down. The conception and execution of my solo storytellers show is something I basically worked on my whole life and it's awesome to bring the finished product to the fans who embraced it with the sold out shows across America in 2014. Now, if you can't make it to one of my 2015 Stripped Down dates live, you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own living room…naked, if you want.”

Tom Lipsky, President of Loud & Proud Records adds, “The songs are memorable, the performances are compelling and the interaction between Rick and his fans throughout Stripped Down is truly genuine. This is why Rick Springfield continues to be as relevant today as ever. We are excited to be his label partner.”

Watch a teaser of "Jessie's Girl" here:

Also in February, Springfield brings his highly successful solo tour back to over 25 cities beginning on February 5th in Dallas at the Majestic Theatre. With 25 million records sold, a Grammy Award for his #1 smash-hit “Jessie’s Girl,” and whopping 17 Top 40 hits including “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “ Affair of the Heart,” “I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch,” Springfield has no intention of taking his foot off the accelerator. “I put everything I've got into making records,” he says. “Sometimes people think they have you pegged but I trust my music show them

otherwise.”

Although music is Springfield’s first love, he still continues to act. He recently finished filming Ricki and the Flash with co-star Meryl Streep and director Jonathan Demme. The film is expected to be released in the summer of 2015. Springfield is currently working on Season 2 of HBO’s critically acclaimed True Detective, which will return to TV later this year. Along with his notorious role as Dr. Drake on General Hospital, Springfield’s guest-starred on an episode of Drop Dead Diva in 2014, and can be seen on other notable TV roles including a 4-episode arc on Californication and Hawaii Five-O.

Springfield is not only gifted musician and actor he is also a talented writer. He released his first fiction novel Magnificent Vibration on May 6th, 2014. The book received rave reviews from literary publications Kirkus and Booklist and became Springfield’s second book (First book, Late, Late at Night) to make the NY Times Best Sellers List.

Springfield’s autobiography, Late, Late at Night, published by Simon & Schuster’s Touchstone imprint in 2010, entered The New York Times best-seller list at No. 13 and hit the Los Angeles Times and Publishers Weekly lists as well. Rolling Stone named it one of the top-25 rock autobiographies of all time.

CD Tracklisting:

1. Affair Of The Heart (4:23)

2. Love Is Alright Tonite (3:47)

3. I’ve Done Everything For You (2:47)

4. Painted Girl (2:14)

5. Oh Well (1:57)

6. Love Somebody (2:43)

7. Baby Blue (3:39)

8. Rollin’ & Tumblin’ (3:21)

9. If Wishes Were Fishes (4:55)

10. Don’t Talk To Strangers (2:46)

11. April 24th, 1981/My Father’s Chair (6:36)

12. Me & Johnny (4:09)

13. Human Touch (2:26)

14. Jessie’s Girl (3:10)

DVD Tracklisting:

1. Affair of the Heart

2. Me & Johnny

3. Oh Well

4. Love is Alright Tonite

5. Rollin’ & Tumblin'

6. Baby Blue

7. Painted Girl

8. April 24, 1981 / My Father’s Chair

9. If Wishes Were Fishes

10. Love Somebody

11. Our Ships Sinking

12. Jessie’s Girl

13. Human Touch

14. My Depression (credits only)

Rick Springfield Tour Dates (More Dates To Be Added Soon):

23-Jan- Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage^

24-Jan- Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center^

25-Jan- Bloomington, IL @ U.S. Cellular Coliseum^

29-31-Jan-Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort^

5-Feb - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre**

6-Feb - Houston, TX @ Zilkha Hall at Hobby Center**

7-Feb - San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre**

13-14- Feb- Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon^

15-Feb- Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino Hotel^

21-Feb - New York, NY @ The Concert Hall**

22-Feb - Manchester, NH @ Palace Theatre**

25-Feb - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston**

26-Feb - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse**

27-Feb - Newton, NJ @ The Newton Theatre**

28-Feb - Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Theatre**

5-Mar – Corpus Christ, TX @ Selena Auditorium**

6-Mar – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre**

7-Mar- Sun Tan Valley, AZ @ Encanterra^

13-Mar - Boca Raton, FL @ JAZZIZ Nightlife**

14-Mar- Orlando, FL @ Trilogy Orlando^

15-Mar – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre**

18-Mar – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune**

20-Mar – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre**

9-Apr - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre**

11-Apr - Branson, MO @ Andy Williams Moon River Theatre**

18-Apr - Mt. Pocono, PA @ Mt. Airy Casino Resort**

10-May - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland**

14-May - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand**

15-May- Dekalb, IL @ NIU Convocation Center^

16-May- Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City**

^Full Band Show

**Stripped Down Performance-Solo

More at http://rickspringfield.com