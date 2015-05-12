Rocket & The Ghost's "Come In From The Outside" Live Acoustic — Video Premiere

Here’s a live video straight on of “Come In From The Outside” from Rocket & The Ghost, a New York-based indie rock outfit.

The song jumps right in with a rockabilly flair, velvety vocals and an intensity that keeps me on the edge of my seat. Some really great dynamic touches round out this excellent performance.

The band’s lead singer and guitarist Kiyoshi Matsuyama shares, ”So psyched to have put this video together for Guitar World’s Acoustic Nation filmed live at Better Problems Records headquarters. What you see is what you get with this video. I ran over to the studio when I had a minute and we banged out 'Come In From The Outside' in a take or 2. Classic!”

“Come In From the Outside” and its sister track “Albuquerque” reside on a two-song EP the band releases today, May 12, 2015 via Better Problems.

Rocket & The Ghost was formed by singer and multi-instrumentalist Kiyoshi Matsuyama in the fall of 2012. A Boston native and Brooklyn transplant, Matsuyama broke free from his longtime allegiance to blues-driven rock n’roll to focus instead on writing his own songs.

Right out of the gate Rocket & The Ghost started creating what has been described as “a wildly dynamic mix of thunderous beats and razor sharp hooks” (Independent Music Awards). The band euphorically pays homage to the rich and riotous tradition of American rock with songs like "Better Than Before" and "Come In From The Outside,” in which you can hear echoes of their forefathers, such as Bruce Springsteen, and their contemporaries, like Bon Iver. In addition, their debut Self-Titled EP, released in November 2013, garnered rave reviews from the likes USA Today, NYLON Guys, The Deli Magazine, TimeOut NY, and more.

