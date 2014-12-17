SHEL Share Stunning Silhouette Video for "Sleigh Ride"

Here’s a lovely video from SHEL to help you get in the holiday mood.

This Nashville via Fort Collins band of four sisters have created a stunning, homemade silhouette video of the classic holiday song "Sleigh Ride."

Sarah Holbrook of SHEL shares, “Eva and I were inspired to try a silhouette puppet music video as soon as we finished track for Sleigh Ride. It's amazing what you can accomplish with a carton of eggnog and a few friends!”

Watch the beautifully crafted, Tim Burton-esque video here:

SHEL is the acronym of four classically trained sisters: Sarah on violin, Hannah on keyboards, Eva on mandolin, and Liza on drums, djembe and beatboxing. The band released their 2012 debut to great acclaim, and were embraced by CMT, MTV Buzzworthy, USA Today and many more.

Recently, the band collaborated with Irish musician Gareth Dunlop a song called "Hold On" for the soundtrack to the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' The Best of Me. The track stands out as the only Americana song on the soundtrack–included among country music artists Lady Antebellum, Hunter Hayes, Kacey Musgraves, Kip Moore and others.

On January 23, SHEL will perform as the opening act of the Women's International Music Network's She Rocks Awards in Anaheim, CA. Tickets available at www.sherocksawards.com

US Tour Dates:

1/17: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

1/23: Anaheim, CA - She Rocks Awards

1/30: Fort Collins, CO - Hodi's Half Note

Find out more at http://shelmusic.com