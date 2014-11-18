SHEL's "The Latest & Greatest Blueberry Rubber Band" — Exclusive Live Video

Here’s an exclusive live video from the folk/pop band SHEL.

It’s for their song “The Latest & Greatest Blueberry Rubber Band.”

This fast paced tune has these sisters harmonizing with some crazy vocal gymnastics and a rhythmic mandolin groove.

Comprised of four sisters, SHEL turns folk music upside down with infectious rhythms, hypnotic vocals and stunning musicianship. SHEL is an acronym for their names; Sarah on violin, Hannah on keyboards, Eva on mandolin, and Liza on drums, djembe and beatboxing.

Since the 2012 release of the band’s self-titled debut, they have toured across the US and Europe mesmerizing audiences with their ethereal vocal arrangements and energetic performances. SHEL’s songs have been featured in numerous television shows, films, and commercials for brands such as Glade and Splenda. SHEL’s “Hold On” with Gareth Dunlop is featured in Nicholas Sparks’ film, The Best of Me.

SHEL was recently named as the opening act for the 2015 She Rocks Awards

The band is endorsed by Weber Mandolins, DPA Microphones, Zildjian, Kurzweill and D’Addario.

For that latest on SHEL, visit www.shelmusic.com.