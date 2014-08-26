Shovels & Rope Release 'Swimmin' Time'

Shovels & Rope, the acclaimed award-winning husband and wife duo of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, release their new album, Swimmin' Time today.

Currently on tour in support of this sophomore album, Shovels & Rope has rarely been off the road over the last two years plus.

Swimmin' Time is the follow up to the band’s 2012 breakthrough debut O’ Be Joyful, which received fantastic support in the press, from great reviews to major features to TV appearances to year-end lists.

Shovels & Rope took home two of the top honors, Song of the Year (“Birmingham”) and Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2013 Americana Music Awards.

Swimmin’ Time features 13 new songs that maintain a subtle aquatic theme throughout. New sounds, instruments and characters are introduced in progression while the signature Shovels & Rope songcraft and kindle that fans have come to adore is maintained, albeit a little darker.

Swimmin’ Time was recorded in the band’s Charleston, SC home studio and produced by Trent.

Watch the new clip of the album’s lead track “The Devil Is All Around,” featuring in-studio and live performance footage:

Shovels & Rope Tour

8/20 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Amphitheater **

8/21 - Charlotte, NC - Uptown Amphitheater **

8/22 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheater **

8/23 - Nashville, TN - The Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel **

9/18 - Wilmington, NC - Ziggy’s %

9/20 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater %

9/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/26 - Boston, MA - Royale %

9/27 - Boston, MA - Royale %

9/28 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre %

10/1 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall %

10/2 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre %

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave %

10/5 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

10/7 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird %

10/8 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre %

10/10 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre %

** - with Old Crow Medicine Show

% - with John Fullbright

Find out more at http://shovelsandrope.com/