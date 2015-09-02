Stevie Ray Vaughan “Pride and Joy” Live Acoustic —Video

Here’s a high-quality clip of Stevie Ray Vaughan performing “Pride and Joy” in January 1990 during his MTV Unplugged taping.

Vaughan uses a 12-string Guild, which gives the song a completely different vibe than the original, full-band recording.

“Pride and Joy” originally appeared on his 1983 Epic Records debut, Texas Flood.

It’s a special moment to hear the crowd clapping along as SRV tears up the solo.

