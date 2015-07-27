Summer NAMM 2015: Taylor Guitars Limited Edition Guitars — Video

Here's a treat from our summer NAMM gear wrap up.

We stopped by Taylor Guitars to get the scoop from Andy Powers on some new Limited Edition models they were sharing at the show.

First up are some lovely 300 series Limiteds with a Mahogany top and Sapele back and sides. This baritone guitar has a lovely, dark woody and warm tone, as Andy so ably demonstrates.

Next up is the 300 series limited edition 12-string guitar, with a powerful low end and shimmery top tone.

Rounding out our demo is a super special guitar with a Florentine cutaway and Sitka spruce top and Tasmian Blackheart Sassafras back and sides. Woo wee! Andy shares some sweet playing on that one, too.

Check out the video here and find out more at taylorguitars.com