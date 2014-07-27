Lesson: Sunday Strum, Episode 13 - Intro to Mixed Meters

In today’s episode, I demonstrate a chord progression using mixed meters.

I achieve this by simply switching time signatures each measure or two, depending on how you want to count it.

I give the first three chords 3 beats each and the last chord 2 beats.

This can be also thought of as 6/8 then 5/8.

Then to take it a step further, I repeat the same progression, but switch how many beats each chord gets.

Check out the video to see exactly what I mean!

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com