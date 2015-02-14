Sunday Strum, Episode 18: Spaced Out Strumming ––Lesson

We're back with a new episode of Sunday Strum!

In this week’s example, I demonstrate a pattern aimed at creating space.

Sometimes less is more, and by creating a gap between chord changes, a more dramatic effect can be achieved.

Feel free to experiment with this simple idea to really change up what may otherwise be too straight ahead.

Check out the lesson below!

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He also plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their new album, Dreamcation, was released on November 4, 2014 via Collect Records.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsMusic.com.