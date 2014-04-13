Sunday Strum: Episode 4 Strum Power Chords Four Ways

In Episode 4 of Sunday Strum, I focus on strumming power chords four different ways.

Utilizing these four variations while keeping the rhythm the same will yield different vibes each time.

While the changes are simple, they may get you out of a creative rut or even help you to learn a song more accurately.

The rhythm I chose to demonstrate this is just a measure of eighth notes in 4/4 time.

Keep in mind, these variations can be applied to other patterns as well.

Feel free to experiment with different chords changes and rhythms as you get the hang of it!

Variations 1 & 3:



Variations 2 & 4:



Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

