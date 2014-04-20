Sunday Strum: Episode 5 Power Chords with Accents

This week on Sunday Strum, I demonstrate two different ways to accent a basic eighth note pattern with power chords.

This is a continuation of sorts from episode 4.

This time, I’m using the same rhythm, but adding emphasis on certain beats.

This allows for a distinct feel. It’s interesting that by leaving the chords and rhythm intact, we can transform anything by just accenting parts of the measure.

Try this with other rhythms and chord types and you might surprise yourself at how different you can make simple patterns sound.

Variations 1 & 2:



Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com