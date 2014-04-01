Introducing the New Taylor 800 Series Models

Taylor has made a tradition of celebrating milestone years by looking forward rather than back, and its 40th anniversary year is no different.

Guided by the design strokes of luthier Andy Powers and the manufacturing expertise of Bob Taylor, Taylor has re-conceived its flagship rosewood/spruce 800 Series, infusing it with a sweeping array of tone-enhancing refinements.

Virtually every element of the guitar’s material construction was optimized: bracing, wood thicknesses, glues, finish, strings and acoustic electronics, topped off with a refreshed design aesthetic.

The end result is the perfect type of musical celebration: a more inspiring playing experience.

Below, Bob Taylor and Master Builder Andy Powers discuss the future of Taylor tone, why the company's golden era is still ahead, and the vision behind the redesign of Taylor's flagship 800 Series.

