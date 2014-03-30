The Wytches Strip Down for Backyard Performance

Dark and driven, The Wytches consist of vocalist/guitarist Kristian Bell, bassist Dan Rumsey, and drummer Gianni Honey.

Their unique sound full of echo and heavy riffs is a narcotic haze with influences ranging from Leonard Cohen to Black Sabbath.

Below, watch the band in rare form; a stripped acoustic performance held in an Austin, TX backyard.

The group has gained a strong following in the UK from their debut single and self produced video "Digsaw," and have earned a certain notoriety ever since, thanks to their intense live show.

The Wytches have toured incessantly since their forming, which saw them supporting a rich variety of acts including Death Grips, The Black Angels, Band Of Skulls, Chelsea Wolfe, Bosnian Rainbows, Japandroids, Temples, Metz, Future Of The Left, The Cribs, Yuck and Drenge.

Look for a debut album out this summer, as well as forthcoming tour dates in North America.

Watch vocalist/guitarist Kristian Bell's haunting performance below:

Keep up with the band at thewytches.com.