Trevor Hall Announces "Small is Beautiful" Tour Begining Sept 10

Singer songwriter Trevor Hall will be heading back on the road this fall on a North American headline tour beginning on September 10 at Slim’s in San Francisco, CA.

The “Small is Beautiful” tour will include stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston and New York City. See the full list of dates below.

The announcement comes on the heels of Trevor having wrapped up a 30+ city amphitheater tour with Michael Franti’s Soulshine Summer shows. For tour updates visit: www.smarturl.it/thtour

Trevor recently surprised his fans with the sudden release of his new 12-track album Chapter of the Forest, a collection of songs born during a yearlong sabbatical where Trevor returned to his beloved India, Nepal, Vermont, and Maine, and spent that time in deep reflection and spiritual connection.

“This album is inspired by simplicity, by the roots of life, and by the beauty that one finds in solitude and in nature,” says Hall.

Chapter of the Forest was released on June 17th and debuted at #3 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart and #17 on the iTunes Overall Albums chart.

Commenting on his “Small Is Beautiful” tour Trevor states, "The 'Small Is Beautiful' tour goes along with the same message as Chapter of the Forest. It’s about coming back to the roots and approaching music in a simple and conscious way.”

WATCH A SPECIAL ACOUSTIC PERFORMANCE OF THE FIRST SINGLE “WISH MAN” HERE:

Small is Beautiful Tour Dates:

September

10 San Francisco, CA Slim’s

12 Portland, OR Aladdin Theatre

13 Seattle, WA Nectar Lounge

14 Vancouver, BC Media Club

16 Missoula, MT Top Hat

18 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room

20 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

21 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen

24 Lake Tahoe, CA Crystal Bay

27 San Juan Capistrano The Coach House

28 Los Angeles, CA The Troubadour

October

7 Charleston, SC Music Farm

10 Tampa, FL The Ringside Café

11 Orlando, FL The Social

12 Jacksonville, FL Freebird Live

14 Asheville, NC Grey Eagle

15 Atlanta, GA Eddie’s Attic

17 Ozark, AR Harvest Festival

18 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

19 Evanston, IL Space

21 Cleveland, OH Music Box

23 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

24 Boston, MA Middle East

25 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

26 Vienna, VA Jammin’ Java

28 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

29 Fairfield, CT Stage One

Trevor Hall began songwriting and performing when he was 16 years old. He burst into the music scene with the song “The Lime Tree” which was featured on the Shrek the Third soundtrack. Hall’s captivating live performances and growing popularity have led to sold out tours across the country as well as touring with such artists as Steel Pulse, The Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, Matisyahu, Michael Franti and Colbie Callait.

In 2009, Hall released his Vanguard debut which featured the single “Unity,” a song written and performed with longtime friend, Matisyahu. The self-titled release debuted at #7 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and Hall was cited by MTV’s ‘Subway Fresh Buzz’ Series as “one of the 20 emerging artists for 2010.”

His follow up album Everything, Everytime, Everywhere debuted on iTunes Rock Chart at #3, iTunes Top Albums at #12 and #8 Amazon Movers & Shakers. The featured single “Brand New Day” was used as the music bed for the reformatted CBS This Morning Show.

Find out more at http://www.trevorhallmusic.com/