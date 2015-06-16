Trevor Hall Comes Full Circle with New Release, ‘Kala’

Trevor Hall has announced the release of his upcoming album Kala on August 21, 2015.

Written in Hawaii and recorded in L.A., Kala marks the final chapter in a trilogy that chronicles Trevor’s spiritual and musical journey over the past few years.

Kala, which means ‘time’ in Sanskrit, embodies the very essence of time, permeating in each of the album’s tracks.

Read a message from Hall below:

A year ago, my grandmother said to me…‘Isn’t time such a wonderful gift?’…….That was the seed. That was the beginning … ‘Time.’ …For as long as I can remember, time was something that I looked upon negatively. It was always a burden, a pressure, a restriction. It was something that I was always running out of, something that I couldn’t grasp. I constantly encumbered myself with the impossible task of figuring everything out right now. I mean, we’re running out of time, aren’t we? Look around you … Our daily lives are ruled by time. Everyone is in a rush. Everyone is trying to get things done before time runs out. We are bound by it, frustrated with it, and often angry at it.

When my grandmother looked up to me from her wheel chair on that golden afternoon, something happened. I didn’t know it then, but that one remark would stick with me for weeks and months to come. Slowly, but inevitably, her words would unravel the weighted tassels of time that I had continually allowed myself to be fettered by. In time, time changed its face.

Thus … Kala was born,” he says.

Kala is the Sanskrit word for ‘time.’ In contrast to my inherited understanding of time, many Eastern cultures of our world understand and treat time for its eternal nature. It is spoken of in its relationship to space and to growth. It fosters wisdom and right understanding. It is the womb of all creation - from which we all came, and to which we will all return to. There is no beginning, and there is no end.

This album mirrors my journey with time….my journey to surrender more deeply to it. Kala is about time the healer, time the teacher, time the friend, and all the lessons within. My hope and prayer is that these songs and stories help inspire us to look at this journey of life in all its vastness rather than its limitation.

Trevor Hall’s musical trilogy began with the 2014 release of Chapter of the Forest, born during a yearlong sabbatical in which Hall returned to his beloved India, Nepal, Vermont, and Maine. His journey continued with his most recent EP Unpack Your Memories, a collection including some of Hall’s most personal tracks recorded on his laptop solely by him.

Watch Hall perform the title track from Unpack Your Memories below:

Full list of tour dates below with new fall dates to be announced shortly. For updates visit trevorhallmusic.com.

2015 Summer & Fall Tour Dates

6-15-2015 Bay Shore, NY – Boulton Center (Special Event)

6-16-2015 Wilmington, DE – World Café Live Delaware (taping PBS series On Tour)

6-17-2015 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

6-18-2015 Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

6-20-2015 Stratton, VT – Wanderlust

6-21-2015 Stratton, VT – Wanderlust

6-24-2015 Alexandria, VA – Birchmere Music Hall

6-26-2015 Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest Festival

6-27-2015 Chicago, IL – Lincoln

6-28-2015 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

6-30-2015 Cleveland, OH – Music Box

7-01-2015 Cleveland, OH – Music Box

7-03-2015 Toronto, Canada – Lee’s Palace

7-11-2015 Carlsbad, CA – Deepak Chopra Global Meditation for Compassion Event

7-14-2015 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

7-15-2015 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom – Sold Out

7-16-2015 San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

7-17-2015 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

7-18-2015 Lake Tahoe, CA – Wanderlust Festival

7-19-2015 Lake Tahoe, CA – Wanderlust

8-01-2015 Bridgeport, CT – Gathering of the Vibes

8-04-2015 Missoula, MT – Top Hat

8-05-2015 Bozeman, MT – Filling Station

8-06-2015 Jackson Hole, WY – Pink Gerter

8-07-2015 Park City, UT – Park City Live

8-09-2015 Loveland, CO – Arise Music Festival

8-11-2015 Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

8-13-2015 Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay Theatre

8-14-2015 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

8-15-2015 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

8-16-2015 Charlotte, NC – The Visulite Theatre

9-01-2015 Hilton Head, SC – Rooftop Bar at Poseidon

9-03-2015 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

9-05-2015 Floyd, VA – Floyd Yoga Jam

9-06-2015 Myrtle Beach, SC – The Boathouse

9-12-2015 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

9-13-2015 Joshua Tree, CA – BhakiFest

9-17-2015 Portland, OR – Star Theater

9-18-2015 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9-19-2015 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

9-22-2015 Billings, MT – Pub Station