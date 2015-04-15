Ukulele/Metal Cover of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” – Video Finds

This is fun.

What starts out as a charming ukulele cover of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” morphs into a full on metal assault.

Behind it all are the guys from Timeless Skies from Tucson, AZ.

Jonathon Lytwynczuk on Guitars/Bass/Ukulele, vocalist Mike Clark, and drummer Tyler Zuern go all out for an entertaining ukulele start to a kick ass metal version of this chart topper.

They share, "It all started with a few strums of the ukulele playing along to Daft Punk's "Get Lucky." From there, Jonathon Lytwynczuk and Mike Clark created an invigorating rendition with a balance of both melodically heavy riffs and clean choruses that will allow you to groove the night away!"

Check it out: