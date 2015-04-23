Vanessa Carlton Shares New Acoustic Song "Young Heart"

Nashville based, Vanessa Carlton shares her wistful new song titled “Young Heart."

“Young Heart” was recorded as part of the sessions for Carlton’s upcoming album, Liberman, due for release this fall. The track is also currently available via digital retailers and streaming sites today including iTunes.

“I wanted the album to feel like a dream and this video for ‘Young Heart’ fully embraces that concept and leaves me feeling like I'm dozing in between worlds in the middle of spring,” says Carlton. “It transports.”

The song, recorded at Adam Landry’s Playground Sound in Nashville, was produced by Landry and both he and Carlton’s husband, John McCAuley (Deer Tick), perform on the track.

When talking about the recording process, Carlton says, “We did the song in about a day. John & Adam just started picking up stuff and playing. It was one of those sessions where everything just flowed.”

Check it out:

Carlton also announced that she has signed with Dine Alone Records (City and Colour, Twin Forks and BRONCHO) joining the independent label's roster of like-minded artists. "Young Heart” marks the first new music release for Carlton on her new label and illustrates what we can expect to hear in the future on her upcoming album out later this year.

Vanessa will be playing two east coast shows this April- see below.

Please visit vanessacarlton.com for more.