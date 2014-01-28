Video Exclusive: John Butler Performs "How You Sleep At Night" Live

Here's one more video filmed live in the Acoustic Nation studio.

It features John Butler performing "How You Sleep At Night," from his upcoming album Flesh & Blood.

Before he started he told us this was the first time he's played this song solo live on acoustic. I'd say this performance was not too shabby!!

The John Butler Trio's Flesh & Blood will be out February 4, 2014, so you'll be able to bask in its full awesomeness soon! The album, his first release on Vanguard Records, is a fitting progression to add to his body of work.

Butler is one of the most successful musicians Australia has produced, with three albums reaching number one on the Australian charts. Butler was born in the United States and moved to Australia at an early age. He began playing the guitar at the age of sixteen. In 2002 Butler, along with several partners, formed their own record label. He is also an avid skateboarder and the co-founder of a grant program that seeks to improve artistic diversity in Australia where he resides with his wife and children.

Check out "How You Sleep At Night."

