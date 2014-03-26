Video Exclusive: Semi Precious Weapons Acoustic "Aviation High"

Known for their over-the-top live shows, Semi Precious Weapons pulls influences from a broad musical landscape, fusing their punk edge with high-octane dance and arena-ready pop.

And as graduates of Berklee College of Music, these guys can play too.

SPW has risen to fame over the last couple years thanks partially to Lady Gaga, who took the band out on the year-and-a-half long Monster Ball tour.

Recently relocating from NYC to Los Angeles, the band teamed up with renowned producer Tricky Stewart, known for his work with Beyonce, Rihanna and Frank Ocean. SPW worked with Stewart writing and recording for much of 2012 and 2013, before putting the finishing touches on their third full length, Aviation.

“Working with our dream producer Tricky Stewart gave us the inspiration to use textures from all the different kinds of music we love, not just straight up rock and roll, which was really freeing,” says frontman Justin Tranter. “It made it so we didn't have rules while writing, it was just about what felt right.”

An evolution of sound, Aviation blends the band’s dance punk and future rock approach with Stewart’s powerful pop and urban influenced production. SPW recently debuted their first single from the record, “Aviation High,” which has been climbing charts since.

Below, the band treats us to an exclusive acoustic backstage performance of the song live in San Francisco, where Tranter is joined by guitarist Stevy Pyne and bassist Cole Whittle (on a Casio SK-1).

