Video Finds: Corey Taylor of Slipknot Goes Acoustic for Black Sabbath's "Paranoid"

Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour has no problem going acoustic. In fact, he’s played loads of acoustic covers, and we must say, he sounds downright bitchin’.

Here Taylor tackles the classic Black Sabbath track “Paranoid.”

"Paranoid" is featured on Sabbath’s second album Paranoid, released in 1970. Released as the first single from the album, the song reached No. 4 on the U.K. Singles Chart and No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out Taylor as he performes live at the HMV Institute Birmingham in 2011. There’s a bit of shaky camera work, but it’s worth hanging in there!

For more about Taylor, visit thecoreytaylor.com.

In other Taylor news, the Monster Energy Roast On The Range with Corey Taylor is set for Thursday, May 15, at LC Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

Honoring and lampooning Taylor will be nearly a dozen musicians and comedians, led by Roastmaster Sebastian Bach.

The third annual event in Guitar World’s Rock & Roll Roast Comedy Series — and first to take place in the heartland — launches the weekend-long festivities for Rock On The Range (May 16 to 18), which last year drew rock fans from around the country to Columbus Crew Stadium with more than 105,000 tickets sold. For more info, head here.