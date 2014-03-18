Monster Energy Roast On The Range with Corey Taylor Set for May 15

The Monster Energy Roast On The Range With Corey Taylor is set for Thursday, May 15, at LC Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

Honoring and lampooning Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor will be nearly a dozen musicians and comedians, led by Roastmaster Sebastian Bach.

The third annual event in Revolver and Guitar World’s Rock & Roll Roast Comedy Series — and first to take place in the heartland — launches the weekend-long festivities for Rock On The Range (May 16 to 18), which last year drew rock fans from around the country to Columbus Crew Stadium with more than 105,000 tickets sold.

Joining Bach on the dais to take aim at Taylor will be an all-star group of musicians and comedians including Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, Craig Gass, Brian Posehn, Taylor’s Slipknot bandmate M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, Scott Ian, Pearl Aday and actor/comedian Finesse Mitchell. Jose Mangin (of Sirius/XM and Headbangers Ball fame) also will be on hand to serve as the evening’s official DJ and emcee.

Tickets for the Monster Energy Roast On The Range With Corey Taylor are on sale now starting at $75 (plus fees) at LC Pavilion, all Ticketmaster outlets and online at ticketmaster.com. General admission and balcony seating is available. Doors for the May 15 event will open at 8:30 p.m., and the Roast begins 9 p.m.

"Honestly, I don't know what to say. I'm a little nervous, a little excited, and of course a little gassy. But that could just be the excitement,” Taylor says. “I'm really looking forward to it, but knowing my friends and the possibilities for who could be a part of this, I have no idea what I'm getting into!"

In a career now spanning 15 years, Taylor has enjoyed chart-topping success, both with his face masked for Grammy-winning metal powerhouses Slipknot and his soul bared for multiple Grammy-nominees Stone Sour. Taylor has authored a pair of best-selling books (Seven Deadly Sins and A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heaven), and makes his acting debut later this year alongside horror icon Robert Englund in Anchor Bay’s Fear Clinic. That impressive and varied resume only provides more fodder for the Roasters to devour, though.

Roastmaster Sebastian Bach says, “I really look forward to roasting my good buddy Corey Taylor in Columbus, Ohio this May. Corey is right now following my lead becoming the brand-new pretty boy frontman of heavy metal. Oh wait…he's wearing a mask. See you soon!”

“After an incredible launch for our Comedy Tent last year, we are excited that Revolver and Guitar World are bringing their Roast brand to Rock On The Range as we extend the experience another day,” says Danny Wimmer, Co-Executive Producer of Rock On The Range for Danny Wimmer Presents. “Corey Taylor has been waving the rock flag higher than anyone has over the past decade. What better way to honor one of rock's biggest stars than to make him uncomfortable on stage?”

A portion of the proceeds from the Monster Energy Roast On The Range With Corey Taylor will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization founded by The Recording Academy to provide a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need, including emergency financial and medical assistance, addiction recovery services, and more.

Previous honorees in the Rock & Roll Roast Comedy Series include Zakk Wylde (2012) and Dee Snider (2013).

For more information, visit RoastOnTheRange.com.