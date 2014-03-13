Video Finds: Daniel Voth "Brazil"

Candyrat Records, home to some to today’s most skilled fingerstyle acoustic guitarists, recently uploaded a video of musician Daniel Voth.

Performing a new song called “Brazil,” Voth incorporates tapping techniques that, by this time, we’re well acquainted with.

What’s different here, however, is the pace at which Voth propels his way through the arrangement, creating an ambient and enveloping experience through the use of delay.

According to his bio on Candyrat’s site, Voth was inspired to pursue music at an early age by watching his Grandfather Salvatore Calderone, a professional pianist in Ohio. He taught himself piano and started taking classical guitar lessons at age 12.

As a huge Dream Theater fan in high school, he formed a progressive metal band, for which he wrote all the music. Later, Voth would discover Agustín Barrios Mangoré and other classical guitar contemporaries like Andrew York. After seeing Andy McKee’s YouTube video for “Drifting,” the spark to launch his own acoustic guitar project was officially ignited.

Voth then attended the Canadian Guitar Festival, a trip that inspired him to begin composing for his first album, The Singularity.

Watch the video for “Brazil” below:

Find out more about Daniel Voth at candyrat.com/artists/DanielVoth/.