Video Finds: Jon Gomm Performs "Telepathy"

Ok, this is a first for us. Independent musician and virtuoso guitarist Jon Gomm is not only an amazing player, he retunes his strings as part of the performance...while he's playing! Gomm released his new album Secrets Nobody Keeps on November 25th of this year and it's well worth a listen.

Produced by Whiskas, whose expertise at painting sonic landscapes in the studio and his background (as founder of the legendary DIY label Dance To The Radio and the band Forward Russia), made him the perfect fit musically and business-ethic-wise for the project. Secrets Nobody Keeps was 100% crowd funded in the short space of 4 weeks in a whirlwind PledgeMusic campaign that drew on the power of Jon’s millions of fans and viewers worldwide.

Watch the video for "Telepathy" here:

The album title itself is a nod to Jon’s gratitude for the power of social networks. Ever since the day a simple one word Tweet from Stephen Frylinking to Jon’s "Passionflower" video (nearly 5 million views and counting) started the snowball rolling on his career, he’s been an advocate of, in his own words, “having that private little moment of discovery on Youtube, then sharing the music everywhere.” Gomm’s list of high profile fans also includes the legendary Eric Clapton, Chaka Khan, Jon Anderson, David Crosby, Tommy Lee and Devin Townsend.

Here's Gomm's "Passionflower." 5 million views and counting can't be wrong!

Gomm will be performing several dates in the UK and Europe:

Jan 25, 2014 - Port St Mary Town Hall, Port St Mary, Isle Of Man – UK

Jan 26, 2014 - Jabberwocky, Douglas, Isle Of Man – UK

Mar 04, 2014 - Cabaret Sauvage, Paris – France

Mar 12, 2014 - Frankfurt Musikmesse, Frankfurt Exhibition Centre – Germany

Mar 15, 2014 - Flaming Strings Festival, Brucknerhaus, 4020 Linz – Austria

May 31, 2014 - The Acoustic Festival of Britain, Uttoxeter Racecourse, Staffordshire - UK

Purchase on iTunes or direct from Jon http://jongomm.com/music