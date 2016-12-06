Watch Paul Gilbert Perform His Acoustic, Flamenco-Style "Flamingo"

Here's a great find: a video of Paul Gilbert playing flamenco-style guitar.

He self-deprecatingly declares he's not an expert at flamenco at the start of the video, but come on now. He delivers a killer performance.

Well known for his work with Racer X and Mr. Big, Gilbert has evolved into a successful solo artist/singer/songwriter/guitar instructor. He composes music in a wide variety of styles including pop, rock, metal, blues, jazz, funk and classical, but is perhaps best known for his versatility and speed.

Here he takes that background and applies it to the classic flamenco style. Check out this video of Gilbert's "Flamingo."

See what Gilbert is up to now at paulgilbert.com.