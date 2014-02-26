Video Finds: Tosin Abasi of Animals As Leaders Tackles Eight-String Acoustic Guitar

Here’s Tosin Abasi from Animals As Leaders doing his thing on an eight-string acoustic guitar built and designed by Julien Bergeron.

Tosin says, “I am blown away by the tone, volume and playability of this thing!”

Mainly a self-taught guitarist, Abasi has graced the pages of Guitar World and is known for his technical prowess.

He is typically seen with his Ibanez TAM100 Signature eight-string electric guitar.

The new album from Animals as Leaders, The Joy of Motion, will be out March 25 via Sumerian Records. For about Abasi and the band, visit sumerianrecords.com.

He sure does make playing eight strings look easy: