Video Finds: Ukulele Duo Performs Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir”

Led Zeppelin and the ukulele might be an unlikely combination, but this rendition of “Kashmir” is on point!

The cover is performed by Bartt Warburton and James Hill, two ukulele players hailing from Australia and Canada, respectively.

Warburton and Hill not only do an excellent job of keeping the song’s groove in tact, but they nail Robert Plant’s vocal line too.

So who are these guys?

Hill is currently enjoying success with the release of his latest album Man With a Love Song, which blends jazz, bluegrass, old-time and folk influences with ukulele. Find out more at jameshillmusic.com.

Warburton, also known as Ukulele Bartt, has developed a series of instructional DVD’s and books devoted to learning ukulele. You can check them out, as well as many of his ukulele cover videos, at bartt.net.

Watch the duo perform “Kashmir” below and enjoy!