Video: Livia Ferri's Haunting Single "Pavlov"

The third single released from Livia Ferri’s debut album Taking Care is now online. The video, produced by Black Back Calico and M.I.L.K., directed by Marco Arturo Messina, recalls in a symbolic and dreamlike language the atmosphere and the narration of "Pavlov," a folk rock song written for piano, acoustic guitar and sansula, played entirely by Livia Ferri.

The video, as the song itself tells in a surrealistic way, is about those emotional reflexes that come to life between people and in relationships. The impulsive fear, the overreacting, the instinctive discomfort and the acceptance of it all. It shows Livia Ferri's world under a new light. The first two singles released from the album were "Hopefully" and "Cassius Clay."

"Just like other songs I wrote, "Pavlov" is not a tale, it is a feeling, an inner fight. Some years ago it happened to me to feel the need of crying every time I looked at my mum. I couldn't understand why, I was filled with sadness, the emotion was overwhelming but I couldn't find a trigger event, a rational explanation. I was feeling confused and frustrated. After a lot of thinking I began to recognize a pattern: instinctive reactions, uncontrolled, impulsive reactions, they were going against my rational thoughts, reacting to various kind of inputs, undermining relationships and work. "Pavlov" is the revelation of being my worst enemy and, at the same time, the claiming of the desire to live life with lightness, with honesty, facing my weakness, fearless, without blame or disgust," shares Ferri.

Watch "Pavlov"

Find out more at http://liviaferri.org