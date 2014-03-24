Video Premiere: The Last Year's Acoustic "Sugar"

Check out this new acoustic video from The Last Year.

“Sugar” is a haunting little number that showcases some great songwriting.

With a nice open arrangement of piano and acoustic guitar, complemented by Nikki Barr’s expressive vocal, the song soars in acoustic form.

Vocalist Niki Barr shares, “Sugar was written in our basement studio. We had just wrapped up another guitarist audition for Niki Barr Band to replace our guitarist of eight years. To be honest, it wasn't a happy time for us. I started playing the lead line on guitar and BJ joined in on drums. Scott came rushing down the stairs, just as inspired and joined in. I suppose the alt-rock sound was reminiscent of something The Pixies might do and we knew we were on the same page and headed in the right direction.”

Indeed they were!

But, what brought about the song’s acoustic transformation? Nikki continues, “The acoustic version was an idea Scott came up with. We set up a bunch of lights and brought in a piano and a few chairs and had our friend Anna film it for us, and she did an amazing job. It created a really magical moment for us. We had Anna snap a quick photo on my phone, which I posted on Instagram. It became BJ's favorite photo. I remember him saying "we all look so happy and it's real.”

Check it out here:

Formed by vocalist Niki Barr and multi-instrumentalist Scott Ensign, The Last Year came together over the summer of 2013. The duo had been writing partners in a previous band together and was looking for an outlet to try a new musical style together, an eclectic mix of alternative rock and new wave. Upon listening to some of the duo’s first recordings, the band was quickly signed by eclectic indie Shanachie Entertainment, label home to groups ranging from Rusted Root to Flobots.

Over the years, the band members have relentlessly toured the world, criss-crossing the globe, performing in 40 countries on three continents sharing stages with such artists as Paramore, Joan Jett, The Cult, Sevendust, Shinedown, The Offspring and more.

The Last Year is vocalist Niki Barr, bass and synthesizer player Scott Ensign, guitarist Scott Griffith, and drummer/percussionist BJ Kerwin.

Check out their latest EP and find out more at www.TheLastYear.net